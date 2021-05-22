Apple would launch a new iPod touch this fall with a design similar to the iPhone 12 | Technology

A new iPod touch with a wide variety of colors could be launched in the coming months, drawing inspiration from certain aspects of the design of the successful iPhone 12.

Although all eyes are on the new iPhone line launched by those in Cupertino from September, this year presumably without delays, the brand also has other devices that are renewed almost year after year, and it seems that in 2021 we will have a new iPod touch model.

As they comment from XDA, echoing the leaker AppleLe257, It is said that this new iPod Touch will be designed to look like the iPhone 12 and under a wide variety of color options.

The most recent iPod touch model came out in May 2019 but it has gone quite unnoticed due to other options that the consumer public has concentrated on, but that does not mean that those of Cupertino have forgotten to launch a new model that would return to introduce a single camera setup.

In November 2020, Apple added ‘iPod touch’ to their Apple Music PR blurb. Well now we know why. This Fall Apple is planning to release the next version of the iPod touch. Thanks to @ AppleLe257 for sourcing info & @Apple_Tomorrow for the renders! pic.twitter.com/ImQQj3hxDc – Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) May 21, 2021

In addition to the hypothetical existence of this new iPod Touch for fall, no specifications have been discussed or anything about the screen. In any case, if we rely solely on the renders, they suggest that the device It would have Face ID and a screen with minimal bezels.

Apple would have to rely on certain specifications of somewhat older phones if it wants to keep the price of the new iPad Touch low. For comparison, the current model with 32GB of storage is sold for € 239.

There are still a few months to fall, and this information could not end up being accurate because at the moment other rumors regarding a relaunch of the iPad Touch have not been heard, although it is clear that after two years, it is likely that Apple will launch a new model to short term.