Apple would introduce podcast service, accessory to find lost items at iPad launch

By Stephen Nellis

Apr 20 (Reuters) – Apple Inc would introduce a new subscription podcast service and could finally display small tags that would serve to locate lost items during a virtual event on Tuesday, possibly centered around new iPads and Mac computers.

Shares of Apple have risen nearly 95% in the last year, above the 64% rise in the Nasdaq Composite Index, thanks to a sales record of $ 274.5 billion in sales in fiscal 2020, as the consumers bought electronics during the pandemic.

Macs and iPads accounted for $ 53.2 billion in fiscal 2020, and analysts expect upgrades to high-end iPad Pro models on Tuesday, including better display and processing technologies.

“IPads Pro don’t sell volume, but they blur the line between the Mac and the iPad. It will be very interesting to watch how Apple differentiates between the iPad Pro and the Mac,” said Ben Bajarin, principal analyst for consumer market intelligence at Creative Strategies. .

Analysts also expect Apple to target podcasts, which have become the focus of online music-streaming rival Spotify Technology SA, with a subscription service.

Apple may also launch tracking devices called AirTags, which would use the same technology that helps Apple customers locate lost phones and headphones to locate lost wallets or keys.

The launch could result in a new round of complaints to lawmakers that Apple is hurting smaller rivals.

Tile, a company that has sold a rival tracker for nearly a decade, testified last year before the US House of Representatives that Apple’s App Store rules had made it difficult to use Tile’s products and will be unveiled on Wednesday. before the Senate.

Read more

Apple has said it subjects all apps, including its own, to the same App Store review rules.

Bob O’Donnell, director of TECHnalysis Research, said he doesn’t think trackers are big business on their own. “Because they’re so late for this, it might not be much different than when Apple got into set-top boxes like Apple TV. They’re a player. They’re there, but they’re not huge.

Bajarin, however, said that trackers could keep people tethered to their iPhones if they rely on them to find items like keys and wallets. “The more you buy a single hardware product, the less likely you are to give it up,” Bajarin said.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)