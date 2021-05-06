Apple would be working on a foldable phone by 2023

05/05/2021 at 10:21 PM CEST

Rumors about a foldable iPhone could be very close to being made real. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, one of the most reliable when it comes to predictions, has explained that Apple’s plans are for a foldable iPhone by the year 203, according to some documents that would have been leaked by Apple for its investors.

Kuo already anticipated this possibility for March, but his latest report has much more details on what it will look like. He has predicted a flexible OLED QHD + screen that would be supplied by Samsung, while the DDI would also be of South Korean origin. In addition, Apple will use nanowire touch technology supplied by TPK, because it has many advantages over its competitor.

The report is highly speculative, but not much else is known on the matter. It is clear that by then, the companies that have already launched their foldable phones such as Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi or Honor will launch their new models by the beginning of next year, so the Apple phone would have one more year of development and technological advance.

If this happens, foldable phones will become the next “innovation point for flagship models.” Since it is believed that finally they will already be avant-garde phones with updated hardware.