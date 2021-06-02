Apple would be planning to use OLED panels in its new iPad | Technology

The latest rumors about Apple tablets focus on panel technology, as it seems that the apple company would be willing to use OLED panels from Samsung or LG in their new iPads.

A few weeks ago Apple presented a wide range of products, from AirTags to the new iPad Pro with M1 processors. The arrival of Apple tablets was a wave of orders and expectations to know the performance of the processor developed by the company of the hand in such a compact device.

But the surprise that users took was not with the processor, but with the screen. The panel of the 12.9-inch model did not quite convince a certain sector within the users who bought the equipment. The complaints were directed by an effect that the screen makes and which is called “blooming”.

This effect is basically a color leak in the backlight, it arises from the lack of uniformity in the brightness. The truth is that all screens suffer this effect to a greater or lesser extent, but it is much more evident when the brightness is at maximum and what appears on the screen is a static image with a black background.

Apple may have realized that mini-LED panels are not as great as they thought because rumors suggest that 2022 iPads would come with OLED panels. This data has come to light thanks to a leak and it indicates that some iPads could mount organic panels from manufacturers such as Samsung or LG.

It would be interesting to see iPads with OLED panels in the future since Apple will most likely calibrate these screens to have outstanding performance both for consuming content and for working. Yes indeed, It is not clear the range of tablets that would opt for this type of panel. To date we have seen that the Pro models are the ones that usually carry the screen improvements, so it is expected that they are the ones who will make the leap to these new panels.