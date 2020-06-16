Apple’s patents on folding mobiles have been on the table for years. After so long, we finally have « confirmation » that the company is working on a quite different device Although, according to the information revealed, it is not a folding mobile phone as such. Jon Prosser, one of the most active and accurate filters of 2020, has given some details about what this Apple mobile will be like.

He claims that it will not be a folding as such And that will be different from what we have seen in the other devices with double screens and folding throughout 2019 and 2020, according to the description it gives.

Dual display and iPhone-like design

You mean, like this 🤔 pic.twitter.com/rR3fpcDQXK – Luc Richard (@ LrLuc_666) June 15, 2020

According to Jon Prosser Apple is working on a prototype of a dual-screen mobile. The leaker states that it will not be a folding device as such, but a device with a double screen. Specifically, it is two separate screens with a hinge. When talking about hinge, a project like Microsoft’s comes to mind with its Surface Duo, although according to Prosser it won’t be something like this. He claims that although they are two panels, the feeling of continuity is pretty goodTherefore, it is ruled out that this prototype has a large, highly visible hinge separating both panels.

Prosser claims that the design of this prototype is similar to that of the iPhone 11 Pro in terms of materials. In this case the notch would not be present

Aside from giving this description about the panels, Prosser claims that it will be a device with a design relatively similar to the iPhone 11 Pro as far as edges are concerned. The prototype would thus have rounded corners and a stainless steel finish, just as the current iPhone does.

Similarly it states that this prototype does not have a notch, although not for that reason it will resign to Face ID. Thus, according to Prosser, Apple works on a device with a double panel (not a folding panel) that would fold in half in the style of the Surface Duo, but without such a marked hinge. As always, a prototype is still a concept, but it is the first time that it has been confirmed in such detail that Apple is working on something like this and that it seems to be at an advanced stage of development.

