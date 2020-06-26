The feature will be available from July on the iPhone with iOS 13 for owners of the BMW 5 Series

You can put restrictions from your iphone

Photo:

Kolar Io Zawirg / Unsplash

Manzana Car key It is the reinvention of the car key as we know it since it is the first great alternative that offers a digital platform and has its own devices to make it work, with success

The prestigious company announced in its World Developer Conference Annual (WWDC) that its digital key solution will reach iOS 13 and the next iOS 14. The first carmaker to enable the car key on their cars is BMW, but Apple says it is working on a standard for make it work with more cars.

Car Key is like carrying a debit card but in the form of a car key, which is stored in that NFC chip that can only be used by Apple and activated through Wallet, the app we use to pay in the markets.

The system will open car doors and start vehicles. In addition, in the BMW, an owner can share the key with five other people through the Apple iMessage text messaging application with full access or according to the conditions that we impose.

You can even put restrictions such as controlling the maximum speed, power, maximum radio volume and other features.

Apple thought of everything and if you are concerned that your phone is running out of battery power for the iPhone, BMW claims that there is a power reserve function in which the phone will continue to function as a key for up to five hours later. s that the phone goes off.

