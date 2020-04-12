Released in March 2019, the Third Generation iPad Air is the latest version in this family of Apple tablets. But the company has detected a failure in several models. A factory problem that is causing the screen to not work properly. And for this reason, the company has launched a free repair plan for those who have this iPad model affected by such failure.

Display problem with iPad Mini 2019

Apple has determined that, under certain circumstances, the screen of a limited number of iPad Air devices (3rd generation) may be permanently blank. A brief flicker or flash may appear earlier the screen goes blank. The affected devices were manufactured between March and October 2019. In the event that your iPad Mini is affected by this problem, “Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will be responsible for servicing the eligible devices, at no cost” .

Of course, the company has made it clear that no other iPad model is part of this free repair program, simply the affected Air models. If you can, back up your iPad to iCloud or your computer before performing the service.

According to Apple, “if the iPad Air has any damage that impair the ability to complete the repair, like a cracked screen, that problem should be resolved before servicio. In some cases, there may be an associated cost to additional repair. “

Send to repair the iPad

Apple has also noted that repairs are carried out in the original country or region of purchase, with the exception of countries in the European Economic Area, which will allow an iPad purchased in one country to be repaired in another. Below you have the links to the different services that Apple provides to repair your iPad Air

– Find an Apple Authorized Service Provider.

– Make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store.

– Contact Apple Technical Support to arrange for a service by mail through the Apple Repair Center.