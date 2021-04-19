Apple will re-admit the controversial social network Parler to the App Store, banned since the assault on the Capitol

Apple will re-admit the controversial social network Parler, a favorite of conservative voices in the United States, of which it It has been banned since January as a result of the assault on the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Republican House Congressman Ken Buck, who had complained to the company about this, shared on Twitterr the reply letter you received from Apple, in which the firm anticipates that it will re-admit Parler in the App Store as soon as it releases its updated version.

On March 31, @SenMikeLee and I sent a letter demanding answers about why Apple removed Parler from the App Store. 🚨Today, we received a response: Parler will be reinstated on the App Store. Huge win for free speech. pic.twitter.com/FQBDSSSFGk – Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) April 19, 2021

The social network was initially banned because the company run by Tim Cook felt that it was not doing enough to moderate the content shared by users, even if they were openly racist or called for violence, something not allowed by Apple’s corporate policies.

However, the iPhone company and Parler have had several meetings since January to try to remedy the situation and the social network has presented an updated version of its application that supposedly improves the quality of moderation and that has been approved by Apple.

A popular app among conservatives in America

Although its promoters define it as the platform “for freedom of expression” precisely because of its lax policy with content moderation and assure that it is not aimed at any specific audience, Parler has recently gained much popularity among conservatives in the United States., who consider that networks such as Facebook or Twitter veto their opinions and do not allow them to express themselves.

Several Republican congressmen, as well as talkative and conservative journalists, especially from the Fox News channel, have an account on Parler and communicate with their followers through it.

The great “boom” for the social network came after the elections last November, when became a speaker of numerous conspiracy theories and in one of the main channels used in the organization of the protests that ended with the attack on the headquarters of the federal Congress in January.

The social network is practically inoperative since then, when both Apple and Google (the owners of the two main mobile operating systems) decided to withdraw it from their virtual stores and Amazon expelled it from their internet servers.