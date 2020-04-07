Apple will produce one million masks weekly for the protection of medical personnel which will be distributed in U.S and in other countries affected by the coronavirus.

Through his Twitter account, the CEO of the technology giant, Tim Cook, announced in a video that the company has manufactured 20 million face masks throughout its supply chain as a measure to support healthcare professionals who work to combat disease in the world. “This is a global effort and we are working closely and continuously with governments to ensure that materials are donated to places of greatest need,” Cook said in the video.

In addition, he indicated that in the development, design and delivery of sanitary material they will collaborate company designers, engineers, operators, packaging team and suppliers. The counselor of the technology company stressed that the materials for its manufacture come from the USA and China.

Another issue that the executive pointed out was that each protector assembles in less than two minutes and has the characteristic of being adjustable, so that anyone can make use of this. In addition to this indicated that the company is looking for ways to help and meet the necessary needs of medical personnel, which is vital to face the emergency.

Tim Cook expressed his confidence that the US firm will deliver one million face masks this week and another million more thereafter. The spokesman for the multinational technology company said:

To curb the coronavirus pandemic that it has currently registered 1,345,048 confirmed cases with disease and has led to the death of 74,565 people, other technology companies have joined efforts.

Such is the case of the case Facebook, which also announced, the donation of 720,000 masks for the protection of medical personnel. On this, Mark Zukerberg CEO of the company noted: “Facebook has donated its emergency reserve of 720,000 masks we had bought in case the forest fires continued“And added that” the company is also working on obtaining much more material to donate. “

U.S It is currently the country with more infections in the world, because it already exceeds 300,000 infected patients. This situation has caused the government to establish alliances with the business sector to curb the health and social consequences due to illness. Recently, Donald trump, President of the North American country, announced that his The nation will experience difficult times due to the pandemic.

“This week and the next will probably be the most difficult for the country (…) Unfortunately there will be many deaths“The president expressed last Saturday.

On the other hand, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, I buy 1,255 fans to China and sent them to Los Angeles to care for patients affected by COVID-19. The automaker recently released a video showing the process of making medical equipment from auto parts at its auto production centers.

Also, Google announced that it will publish the data it has collected on people’s movements during the health emergency.. The technology firm said it plans disseminate a series of community mobility reports in which it will be possible to observe the places people visit in 131 countries. This, with the aim of track movement trends over time and, by geographic location, can help to inform governments’ response to the coronavirus pandemic.