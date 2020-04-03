Back in 2016 Apple launched the iPhone SE, a device aimed at a very specific audience: all those who were looking for a powerful terminal but which in turn was very compact. This “small but bully” was characterized by its screen of just 4 inches – we were in the days when phones had 5.5 inches and large frames – but also for also having hardware to match the high-end of the moment.

A fantastic phone that even became my primary phone until I renewed it for an iPhone XR. Now, no matter how good a device it is, we cannot deny that four years have passed and that the hardware in all this time has evolved a lot. Hence the owners of an iPhone SE clamored for a renewal. Well it seems that we already have it.

The iPhone SE (2020) is imminent: a tough (and necessary) rival for Android arrives on the market

According to the . media, Apple could imminently present (it could even be today) its new compact phone, finally called iPhone SE. Although it was rumored that it could be called iPhone 9 and even iPhone SE 2, in the end the Cupertino firm has decided to go easy.

According to what has been known, it will have the processor of the new Apple devices, that is, the A13, which would put it in terms of power at the height of the iPhone 11 11 Pro and 11 Pro Plus. As for the size, lovers of compact phones will be in luck because it will only be 4.7 inches in size, identical to phones as popular as the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8.

What’s more, on Apple’s own website we can find a Belkin signature screen protector that works for both the iPhone 7 and 8, as well as for an alleged iPhone SE. White and bottled.

. has also been able to know the available colors of this new iPhone SE model. It is available in white, black, PRODUCT (red) and will come out with four cases. Two in black and white silicone and two in black and midnight blue leather. But these are not the only known details, since iPhone SE 2020 will be available with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB of storage.

And the price? Well, it is not officially known yet but given that so far all the rumors of the iPhone SE have been fulfilled, it seems that the price will not be an exception. The most basic version of the new Apple phone is said to be will have a starting price of $ 399. A really groundbreaking price (remember that the iPhone 8 was worth $ 449) not only within Apple’s own catalog, but for the competition.

Should you fear Android for a cheap iPhone? Yes, very much. At a time when even the Xiaomi reach the price of 1,000 euros, that Apple dares to bring out a powerful phone (A13 processor, the same as the iPhone 11) and at a good price ($ 399?) Is a blessing no only for the market, but also for consumers. In the event that in the end all the rumors end up being fulfilled and Apple presented this iPhone SE 2020, It will be very difficult to recommend another phone than this one in this price range.

For very good Android phones that exist in the mid-range, we are talking about an Apple device with identical power to an iPhone 11. Without a doubt the best option to enter the Apple world … and never leave it.

Apple is expected to open the reserves of the new iPhone SE in the coming days, although it can surprise us and open them today or tomorrow. We will have to be vigilant!

