Apple will present its first products of 2021 on April 20

(Bloomberg) – Apple Inc.’s first new product unveiling of 2021 will take place on April 20, the company announced Tuesday.

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant called the event “Spring Loaded” in an invitation to the media. Bloomberg News had recently reported that Apple plans to introduce a new iPad Pro line starting this month. The company has been working on other products as well, including an accessory called AirTags for tracking physical devices and new iMac desktops.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the event will be held online and will be streamed through Apple’s website. This will be Apple’s fifth virtual conference, following last year’s developer conference and a series of separate events for the latest Apple Watch, iPhone 12, and the first Macs with Apple’s own M1 processors.

The new iPad Pro will come in the same 11 and 12.9-inch screen sizes as current models, but will add processors on par with the latest Mac chips, a new MiniLED screen on the larger model, updated cameras, and potentially a connector upgrade for faster data synchronization and support for additional external monitors and storage drives.

The iPad Pro has faced production problems due to new screen technology and may initially be in short supply, Bloomberg News recently reported.

During the last quarter of 2020, the iPad generated $ 8.4 billion in revenue for Apple, the highest since 2014. Sales increased as a result of demand from people who worked and studied from home during the pandemic. As employees and students begin to return to offices and schools in the coming months, Apple will bet on new iPad models to maintain interest in the tablet line.

At the event, Apple is also likely to announce the release date of iOS 14.5, an upcoming software update that will introduce new privacy protections for tracking ads in apps and websites. The update has caused friction with companies like Facebook Inc., which has said the changes could affect its advertising business.

