Apple will pay Google more than 300 million dollars for the enormous amount of data it stores in its cloud

Google will rake in more than $ 300 million this year for offering Apple its cloud storage services.

This year, Apple to exceed 8 exabytes of data stored in Google’s cloud. That’s around 8,589,934,592 GB, a not inconsiderable amount that will make Google bag around $ 300 million from the Cupertino company.

And as they point out in The Information, Apple has increased its commitment to Google’s cloud services over the last few months, so that Apple’s use of Google Cloud has grown by 50% over last year.

Apple is by far the largest customer of Google Cloud services

According to the source, today Apple is the most important company for the Google Cloud division in terms of revenue and use of its services. In fact, the fact of having exceeded 8 exabytes of data stored in the Google cloud, makes the use of Google Cloud by Apple 16 times higher than the second largest customer, ByteDance –Company behind TikTok–, with around 500 petabytes in use.

Such is the importance that Apple has acquired for Google Cloud, that the search company even refers to this client with the code name “Bigfoot”, according to The Information. They also indicate that despite using Google servers to store user data, all information remains encrypted using private keys, to which only Apple has access.

Everything seems to indicate that the needs of iCloud users They are growing by leaps and bounds. So much so that Apple doesn’t seem to be able to develop your data center infrastructure at the necessary pace. For that reason, it’s no wonder Apple is taking advantage of the capabilities that Google services provide.

It is also not strange to see how Apple and Google contribute a good part to the income of each company. You just have to see how, each year, Google pays Apple billions of dollars just to get its search engine to be configured by default on iPhone and iPad devices.

