         Apple will not include headphones with the iPhone 12, according to Ming-Chi Kuo

One of the usual ‘filters’ of the Apple environment, Ming-Chi Kuo, has anticipated a lack that future iPhone 12 would suffer: they would come without wired headphones that until now Apple has always given away with the phone. In this way, the only accessory included with the iPhone 12 would be the charger and its corresponding cable.

There are still a few months to officially meet the iPhone 12, but we already have a good list of rumors that anticipate from the design to different components of future phones. And the latest rumor puts on the table a possible lack: the next phones would come without the included headphones, the hitherto usual wired EarPods. The strategy would have a reason: stimulate sales of AirPods.

iPhone 12 without EarPods included to encourage AirPods

The smartphones have been improving in features while they were dispensing with elements that we considered habitual. 3.5mm jack gone, FM radio, USB C adapters for wired headphones are also getting weirder, and many brands even sell their phones without the headphones themselves. And not only in models of medium or low range, that the absence it also affects the most ‘premium’ models.

As the Chinese page IT Home has published, and always taking the word of Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple would have decided to do without EarPods headphones in the next iPhone 12. The measure would not only make the product cheaper for the company (surely not for the buyer) ), would also allow Apple stimulate sales of AirPods, both the second version and the Pro. As Ming-Chi Kuo has highlighted, Apple would have increased orders for AirPods from Chinese suppliers for the third and fourth quarters of 2020, a fact that would indicate the promotion of such headphones. Since the iPhone 12 would foreseeably come without the EarPods, Apple would take advantage to encourage the sale of your wireless headphones.

The iPhones have been incorporating wired headphones from the first model; the iPhone 11 dispensed with the USB C to 3.5mm jack adapter; And the iPhone 12 could be the first to remove the headphones from the packaging. We have a few months to confirm it.

Track | GSMArena

Share



Apple will not include headphones with the iPhone 12, according to Ming-Chi Kuo