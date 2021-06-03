Apple will make an app to prevent harassment of Android users

The AirTags They have become a must-have device for many people. Especially for those who tend to forget or misplace basic objects. However, these types of technologies could also be used for evil. In the case of AirTags, there is concern that a stalker will put a tag on someone else’s backpack, purse or vehicle and then follow it. On the iPhone it is possible to know it, but not when you have an Android.

Fortunately, Apple confirmed to CNET that are working on an Android app that will prevent unwanted tracking. In fact, the operation of this application will be very similar to the software that the iPhone integrates at the operating system level. If the application detects that an AirTag – not registered by you – is traveling with you, the application will send you an alert to let you know. Basically, it is an anti-stalkers feature.

In the case of the iPhone, a separate application is not required because, as mentioned before, this alert system is integrated into iOS. It doesn’t even require activation, as it works by default to enforce user privacy and security. The problem that currently exists is that an Android user cannot know that they are being followed with AirTags. Unless you find a foreign label inside your backpack, for example.

As Apple explained to the aforementioned media, this Android application will be available this year. Of course, they did not specify a date. Considering the concern surrounding the issue, there is no doubt that Apple is prioritizing its development. The faster it is possible to download it, the better. It is evident that they will have to dedicate efforts to promote its installation on Android devices, even more so in insecure regions.

Beyond the app that is on the way, Apple also updated the AirTags software (1.0.276) today with an important novelty. Hereinafter, When the device has been separated from its owner, it will start to emit sound at intervals of 8 to 24 hours. Previously, AirTags issued this audible warning more than 3 days later. Remember that the tracking device updates automatically, as long as it is in close range to your iPhone.

