Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared a new analysis reporting news of AirPods. According to its investigations Apple could present the third generation of AirPods with a design similar to AirPods Pro during the first half of 2021.

AirPods 3, the generation that inherits the design of the Pro

Kuo hopes that Apple will continue to sell the second version of the popular headphones throughout the Christmas campaign and present the third version during the first half of next year. According to the report, the new AirPods will have a similar design to the AirPods Pro, although hopefully they enjoy fewer featuressuch as noise cancellation or transparency mode.

Apple introduced the second generation AirPods, whose main novelty was the arrival of the function of Hey, Siri, in March of last year, so a spring 2021 renovation is probably one of the best times. It should be remembered that the second generation of AirPods was presented by press release and to everyone’s surprise.

As it happened with the first generation headphones, Apple would stop selling the second generation and unify the AirPods family, both the Pro and the regular ones, under the same design. A family that at some point will also welcome Very rumored AirPods Studio, the first circumaural headphones of the company.

If we add to these news the rumors of a smaller HomePod, it is clear that in a few months we will see interesting news in the world of audio. For now, and with possible announcements at WWDC this afternoon, for which we offer live coverage on Applesfera, we can only wait.

