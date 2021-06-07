Apple will increase free space when transferring data to another iPhone

If you are one of the users that stays in the free mode of iCloud with 5 GB, you have probably faced the lack of free space when you need to backup your iPhone to transfer the data to another device. Fortunately, Apple is aware of this situation and will resolve it very soon. With the arrival of iOS 15, those of Cupertino they will increase your space in iCloud temporarily so you don’t have problems setting up your new equipment.

The increase will be free, but again we emphasize that it will be temporary. Apple notes that only will stay active for up to three weeks. It is a more than appropriate time to finish the configuration of an iPhone from a backup. What’s more, it will not be necessary to request the increase, because everything will happen in a transparent way. It is even possible that many users benefit from this feature without realizing that they did not have enough space in iCloud.

“Now when you buy a new device, you can use iCloud backup to transfer your data to the new device, even if you have little storage space. iCloud will give you all the storage you need to complete a temporary backup, at no additional cost, for up to three weeks. This allows you to get all their applications, data and settings on your device automatically “, point out those of Cupertino.

The novelty of iCloud will arrive with iOS 15

Previously, when iCloud space ran short, users had two options. The first, open the wallet to sign up for an iCloud payment plan and achieve the necessary storage space. The second was to manage the backup and get rid of expendable data and files. It is obviously that none was appropriate and that is why Apple is taking care of it in iOS 15.

Automatic increase for data transfer in iCloud will be available with the release of iOS 15. Obviously, we are referring to the final version, not to the betas that can be tested during the following weights. Apple is not revealing the release date of iOS 15 yet, but if you follow the schedule of its predecessors, it will surely arrive. between September and October of this year. In the presentation of the next generation of the iPhone we will have more details.

