At . they continue to take advantage of the leak they have achieved over the iOS 14 source code, which allows them to publish new clues of what we will see at WWDC20 June about this new version of the system. The medium has revealed that iOS 14 will have improvements in the iCloud keychain that would bring their capabilities closer to rival services like LastPass or 1Password.

The system would be capable, for example, of detect when we use the same password in various services and warn us about it to protect our security. You could do it without knowing those passwords, since it would compare the result of encrypting them and not the plain text. “Bad” news for those who for laziness or simplicity always use the same password for everything.

iOS 14 will seek to simplify authentication in two factors

Also, iOS 14 would be capable of save credentials for services that require two-factor authentication and simplify the authentication process so you don’t have to send SMS messages, system notifications, emails or make automated calls. This would avoid possible scams such as SIM swapping, which have given more than one headache.

Considering that the keychain in iCloud integrates with all Apple devices, I bet this novelty will also be on iPadOS 14, macOS 10.16 and we could even see it on tvOS 14 as another novelty. The track joins the rest of the leaks in iOS 14 that talk about improvements in CarPlay, Search and other sections.

The bad part of this is taken by third-party developers such as LastPass and 1Password, who see how its functions (for which they charge a subscription) become included as standard on Apple devices. We will see how they will compete against that.

Share



iOS 14 will have iCloud keychain enhancements that will match it to 1Password or LastPass