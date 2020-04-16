         Apple will donate part of the price of the iPhone SE (PRODUCT) RED to the response aid fund to COVID-19

Yesterday Apple introduced the new iPhone SE (2020). Better processor, same battery life, portrait mode camera and a very attractive price make this iPhone a very interesting model. In terms of finishes, Apple offers this new iPhone in black, white and (PRODUCT) RED with a little great detail for the latter.

(PRODUCT) RED

Apple donates part of the proceeds from the sale of PRODUCT (RED) products, which always have the distinctive red color, to the Global Fund for HIV Research and Aid. This initiative, which started in 2006, has represented donations worth $ 220 million, according to the numbers that Tim Cook communicated last December.

Now, with the current situation, Apple will donate this same part of the profits to another entity: the Global Fund to respond to COVID-19. An initiative that funnel these donations to countries that need protective material, laboratory equipment, etc.

Apple exposes these donations in a press release:

Part of the selling price of the iPhone SE (PRODUCT) RED will go to the new Global Fund COVID-19 response fund for countries in need of personal protective equipment, diagnostic tests, laboratory equipment, public safety communications, assistance for the supply chain, etc., in addition to aid for the fight against HIV / AIDS, including tests, counseling, treatment and prevention programs with special emphasis on eradicating the transmission of the virus from mothers to children.

We can reserve the new iPhone SE (2020) starting tomorrow, Friday, April 17 at 2:00 p.m. (CEST). The first units will arrive a week later, on Friday, April 24.

