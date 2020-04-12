The Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) Apple is a conference for developers that in recent years the American firm has taken advantage of to show not only new versions of its operating systems, but also new devices – it was at a WWDC where we saw the presentation of the iPhone SE for example.

Contrary to all the technological events of the first part of the year that due to the Coronavirus issue are being canceled, such as the Mobile World Congress, Apple will celebrate WWDC 2020, and it will do so on its usual date in June, but with a new: it will be online.

WWDC 2020 online

For its 31st anniversary, WWDC 2020 will adopt an “entirely new online format, packed with content for our customers, the press, and developers alike. ” For this reason, the first of the Apple events of the year will be streaming and, apparently, without an audience. At the moment it cannot be processed, because there is not much more information, but according to Apple, “from today until June we will share the rest of the program information by email, the Apple Developer app and the Apple website Developer ”.

This image from WWDC 2019 will not be repeated this year

“The health situation we are currently experiencing has led us to create a new format for WWDC 2020, which offers a comprehensive Keynote program and online sessions that will provide a great learning experience for our entire global developer community, ”said Phil Schiller, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Marketing, Apple.

New tools for designers

Apple also announced that $ 1 million to go to local San Jose organizations to offset revenue loss related to WWDC 2020’s new online format, which according to the company “will provide the knowledge and tools necessary for the next generation of app developers and the entire Apple developer community worldwide, which now includes more than 23 million registered developers in more than 155 countries. and regions, turn your ideas into reality ”.

We will be attentive, since there are still about 3 months until the event is held. We still don’t see the iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9, who still doesn’t decide to leave. Will it be this year and in the framework of the WWDC where we will finally see it, the same place where the previous one was presented 4 years ago?