Apple will bring mini-LED technology to all ‘Pro’ screens

Those of Cupertino want to say goodbye to LCD screens. At least that’s what the latest Ming-Chi Kuo report (via 9to5mac) suggests. The analyst specializing in Apple reveals the company’s plans to include mini-LED technology in all 2022 iPad Pro, as well as the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air to be announced soon.

Kuo mentions that Apple is working with new mini-LED display suppliers. Predicts that all two iPad Pro models that will be launched in 2022 will arrive with this technology. So far, only the 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a mini-LED display. The 11-inch iPad Pro, on the other hand, includes an LCD panel. Displays with mini-LED technology offer a quality very similar to OLED panels. They stand out, above all, in the possibility of showing deeper blacks and better contrast in colors.

The analyst believes that the brand will keep current screen sizes: 11 and 12.9 inches. The iPad Pro of 2022, remember, will arrive with a new look on the back and wireless charging, among other novelties.

Not only the iPad Pro will have mini-LED screens

In parallel, Kuo has advanced details about the next Macbook pro, which will include a new design, the absence of the TouchBar and a new generation of Apple Silicon processors. The aforementioned report mentions that Apple will begin production of two new 14 and 16 inch models “in the next few months.” It seems that the intention of the company to work with more suppliers of mini-LED screens is not only to provide this technology to the iPad Pro.

Lastly, Kuo highlights that the next MacBook Air will also feature a mini-LED display. The latest reports predict a launch for the first half of 2022. It will also arrive with the M2 chip and will include new colors similar to those of the 24-inch iMac.

The information provided by Ming-Chi Kuo matches that of other analysts or “leakers”, who have recently shared details about upcoming Apple products. The inclusion of mini-LED screens in all models that until now had LCD It is very good news. However, it must be taken into account that the production of these screens has a higher cost, and could affect the final price. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro, for example, is currently priced at 1,199 euros, 100 euros more expensive than the 2020 model, which has an LCD panel.

