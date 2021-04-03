Apple will apparently redesign its stores

(CNNMoney) – Apparently Apple will give its stores a VIP touch

That will happen when the retail network undergoes a series of modifications by Apple’s chief design officer, Jonathan Ive.

The New Yorker magazine reported on the upcoming redesign, after meeting with Ive numerous times over the course of several weeks for a newly published profile, “The Shape of Things to Come.”

Ives was not quoted giving further details in the article.

As reported by the magazine, “I’ve started working with (Angela) Ahrendts, Apple’s senior vice president of retail, on an unannounced redesign of Apple stores.”

Ahrendts is the former CEO of luxury retailer Burberry; she was hired in 2013 to focus on “the customer experience.”

It was unclear when the results would be released, and Apple did not immediately comment on the report Tuesday morning.

But The New Yorker included the story in a paragraph about an upcoming Apple Watch display case, then quoted Ives repeating a comment he had heard: “I won’t buy a watch if I can’t stand on a rug.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook said the watch will be available starting in April.

Its retail price will be $ 349 and includes a sapphire crystal display, which places it in the luxury – or VIP – category for watches.