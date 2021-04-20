Apple will allow the return of ‘Parler’ to the App Store

Apr 20, 2021 at 10:03 CEST

SPORT.es

Apple will allow the controversial social media app Parler, a popular platform with far-right followers, to return to its App Store. The app was pulled after deadly Capitol riots from the US on January 6. In a letter to two Republican lawmakers on Monday, Apple said Parler had made updates to its content and app moderation policy that would lead to its reinstatement. It is not yet clear when Parler will return to the App Store..

The platform is favored in the United States by right-wing conservatives and supporters of former President Donald Trump. The app itself is very similar to Twitter in design, however it is considered a “free speech” alternative. In the letter, Apple’s director of government affairs, Timothy Powderly, said that Parler had violated his guidelines, including publishing posts that “fomented violence, denigrated various ethnic groups, races and religions“.

Amazon also withdrew its web host days after the riots for similar reasons. In February, the platform managed to get back onlinehowever, it could not be downloaded as an application.