Apple will again enable Parler in its App Store

By Elizabeth Culliford and Chavi Mehta

Apr 19 (Reuters) – Apple Inc is bringing back to its App Store the social media app Parler, a favorite of America’s conservatives, after it was pulled in the wake of the Jan.6 invasion of the Capitol, according to a letter. sent to two Republican legislators.

The letter, obtained by Reuters, says that after substantial conversations with Parler, the app proposed to make updates to its app and content moderation policy that would lead to it being reinstated to the App Store.

Major tech platforms cut ties with Parler following the attack by supporters of former Republican President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill, which left five dead. They accused the app of failing to monitor violent content on its service.

It is unclear what changes Parler has made, designed as a space for freedom of expression for those seeking an alternative to platforms such as Facebook Inc and Twitter.

Apple’s letter states that the updated version of Parler will be available immediately after its release.

Apple declined to comment, and Parler did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The letter, which was first reported by CNN, was addressed to two Republican lawmakers – Senator Mike Lee and Congressman Ken Buck – who last month wrote to the CEOs of big tech questioning their actions on Parler.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford in New York, Nilanjana Basu and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)