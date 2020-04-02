The apple company reported through an internal memo, obtained by MacRumors, that at the end of April it will include a total of five laptops in its list of vintage devices, which includes all those products that after spending a period of time on their lifetime, they are declared obsolete and therefore stop receiving any type of support.

In this opportunity, Apple will include two 2013 MacBook Airs, the two MacBook Air it introduced in 2014 and the MacBook Pro that also launched in 2014.

The update of the vintage product list will occur almost a month after the Cupertino firm officially presented the new MacBook Air (2020) that replaces the butterfly keyboard with a Magic Keyboard, and which is characterized by having Touch ID, twice the storage and up to 80% faster graphics performance, which will allow users to enjoy daily activities and play all the titles without problems

Why is a product listed as obsolete?

On its official website, the Cupertino firm ensures that obsolete products are those that stopped being manufactured more than five years ago. Similarly, Apple says service providers can’t order parts for outdated products.

While older products were previously not eligible for service, firm says older Macs are still eligible for hardware service in Apple stores, and Apple Authorized Service Providers, but only if repair parts are available.

Share



Apple will add some MacBook Air and MacBook Pro to its vintage product list in late April