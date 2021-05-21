Apple will activate the iOS air quality index for Spain

One of those little functions that iOS 12 brought with it, which was also extended to the Apple Watch with the arrival of the Series 4 and its enriched complications, was the iOS Air Quality Index.

Later integrated in Maps and in other corners of iOS, such as in the Weather App, this functionality allowed to know the air quality depending on the city in which the user was.

However, the main problem with the iOS Air Quality Index is that it was very limited regarding its geographical availability. Very few cities were initially built into the functionality, and the list of available countries and regions has barely grown with each version of the operating system (outside of the United States).

This is about to change, since the beta of iOS 14.7 has brought with it some other surprises in this regard. Apple is going to activate the iOS air quality index for Spain with the arrival of the next big update.

IOS Air Quality Index, available in Spain

Initially reported on Reddit, the iOS 14.7 beta adds more countries to the iOS Air Quality Index, both in Maps and in the Weather app. Thus, Spain, the Netherlands and Italy will have information on air quality available on iOS in a few months.

It’s not very clear in which cities of each of the countries can it be used the AQI indicator, but at least it is a first step for a functionality that was deprecated in many countries since its launch.

This also has consequences for Apple Watch users, since until now they had to use third-party apps despite having a unique complication for this functionality. Apps like Air Matters have been gaining traction in countries where the iOS Air Quality Index is not available.

In countries like the United States, the measurement of air quality is based on an Air Quality Index (AQI) ranging from 0 to 500.

However, European standards are a little different, therefore both the indicator can change. In the case of the Netherlands, already available in the beta, the air quality system in iOS uses data from BreezoMeter, which also has updated data from Spain available.

Read this too …