The American multinational Apple will abandon its historic supplier of microprocessors Intel and start using its own chips for your Mac computers from 2021, according to what the American specialized press published on Tuesday.

The original information uncovered by Bloomberg suggests that the Cupertino, California-based company will make the announcement official at its WWDC developer conference, which will start on June 22 and this year will have an exclusively digital format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The transition from Intel chips to those made directly by Apple and based on the so-called ARM architecture is something that the industry has been speculating on for years, and everything indicates that the time has finally come for the change to take place and release the first ARM-based Mac in 2021.

Apple has been using Intel chips for their computers since 2006, when it abandoned the PowerPC-based processors it used until then. On that occasion, the change of chip provider was also announced at the WWDC conference a year earlier, in 2005.

The company of the bitten apple already uses its own ARM architecture-based chips on its iPhone phones and iPad tablets, so with the inclusion of the Mac, all its main products will become dependent on its own technology.

Although the first Mac model with the new chips isn’t expected until 2021, the reason Apple intends to proceed with the official announcement now is to give developers enough time to adapt and optimize their software to the new technology, which is why it also makes more sense to make the announcement within the framework of WWDC.

