Apple Watch will measure fever and blood glucose to control diabetes | Technology

Apple continues to work on new types of sensors that record some of the most common ailments. Your next goal is to measure your fever, and your blood glucose.

It is no secret that when Apple announced its Apple Watch, a few years ago, its main objective was not to extend the functions of the mobile, but enter the field of health.

Apple has always seen the Apple watch What a device to monitor health and well-being, and he is working on that for the models that we will see in the coming years.

All experts assume that The Apple Watch Series 7 that we will see this year, will not incorporate great news. It is expected to have a better screen, with a thinner thickness and a new lamination technique that could reduce the distance between the screen and the front cover. It will also incorporate the ultra-wide band, with lower consumption and without conflicts within the band.

A report published today by Bloomberg reveals that Apple has not been idle.

His goal is that the 2022 model, which should be the Apple Watch Series 8, incorporate a temperature gauge, which would allow to detect if the user has a fever.

And although it was scheduled for this year, possibly the pandemic has been the cause of its rumored rugged watch, which internally in the company call clock adventurous or explorer, be delayed to 2022, as reported by Bloomberg.

One of Apple’s most ambitious goals is add a blood glucose meter to your Apple Watch, that would allow monitor and manage diabetes to those who suffer from this disease.

The great innovation is that Apple would use a sensor capable of measuring certain changes in the blood no need to prick with a needle.

But the Bloomberg report makes clear that it could still take “several years“as it is an extremely complex measurement and it must also be carried out with precision. This is much more important than counting a few steps …

One of the problems Apple has to deal with is how little space there is inside the Apple Watch. You cannot just add and add sensors. We must find a place, and it is not even ruled out that, in the coming years, certain sensors have to be discarded to include new ones.