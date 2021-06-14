Apple Watch Series 8 would have a temperature sensor, among other novelties

This year Apple is expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 7, which would position itself as the most advanced smartwatch of the American brand. And, according to Bloomberg, this will be a minor renovation from a technical point of view.

The North American media assures that this new model will have a faster processor, its screen will be thinner – in addition to being closer to the glass thanks to a new lamination technique – and it will include an updated UWB (ultra-wideband) chip. However, does not mention any aesthetic changes like the one Jon Prosser did claim a few weeks ago – beyond a slight increase in thickness.

In parallel, Bloomberg indicates that plans are much more ambitious for next year. First of all, the Apple Watch Series 8 could carry a temperature sensor, something that the company would have also tried to incorporate in the Series 7, but that, finally, would arrive in 2022.

The Apple Watch Series 8 too It would be accompanied by a second version of the Apple Watch SE and, for the first time, an Apple Watch Explorer or Adventure Edition. The launch of this latest model, the existence of which had been rumored in the past, was scheduled for this year, but is likely to actually occur in 2022, according to Bloomberg. The new member would be focused on those users who practice extreme sports or want a watch with additional resistance. Apple would compete in this segment with brands such as Garmin or Casio.

The glucose sensor will arrive on the Apple Watch

Bloomberg also ensures that Apple is working on glucose sensors that would allow measurements from the wrist itself, analyzing the blood through the skin. However, it indicates that its implementation in a commercial product could still be several years away, so it is unlikely that we will see it in the Apple Watch Series 7 and even in the Apple Watch Series 8.

In principle, The Apple Watch Series 7 will be presented between the months of September and October, according to the usual calendar in the brand. This could be accompanied by the future iPhone 13 and, perhaps, a new model of iPad or AirPods.

