Apple Watch Series 7 leaked: new design and colors

Apple has been on a wave of redesign, marked by a square edge design that has been present since the iPhone 12, through the iPad Pro and iPad Air, and the new iMac M1. An aesthetic change that, according to the latest leaks, will continue with the new Apple Watch Series 7.

The youtuber and well-known leaker Jon Prosser, has shared some new renderings by RendersbyIan, with what he says will be the new design and colors of the Apple Watch Series 7. And it is that once again, Prosser assures that these are images based on numerous CAD files and real photographs that were sent to him by sources close to the company.

The new design shows a new flat edged metal frame instead of the rounded one seen in current models, and a slightly less gradual transition to band. While the screen appears to extend to the edges, the edges themselves have been rounded a bit to avoid digging into the user’s wrist.







A concept that seems to extend also along the straps, which you will see a complete removal of eyelets to offer a completely uninterrupted concept. Something that makes us think that Apple will launch several strap models, not only focused on the color change, but on the predefined sizes of these circumferences. A move that, on a personal level, I find quite risky, especially given the great difficulty of adjustment that this type of strap entails, and the high price range of the smartwatch.

Thus, we will see different models in which the dial will maintain a metallic color close to that of the straps themselves, which will also extend into the side button itself. Although the latter will keep the little red line around it, a bit dimmer than it was when red was first incorporated into the sphere.

In addition, it is still interesting to see the set of colors that Prosser presents us for the new Apple Watch 7, which leads us to believe that, as we are seeing with the iPhone line, will follow the new tones incorporated in the iMac, with a wide array of pale colors. Although at the moment, based on these renders, we could only confirm a few colors white, black, silver gray, red, blue and green.







Unfortunately this time the leaks are based exclusively on the aesthetic section, without having shared any information about the possible specifications of the Apple Watch Series 7.

Even so, these smartwatches are expected to maintain a similar dial size and overall dimensions to the current model, holding an OLED screen panel; in addition to the already present previous integrated optical sensor, ECG monitor and SpO2 blood oxygen. What is not clear, however, is whether Apple will finally arrive in time to include the long-awaited blood glucose monitoring function in this watch, or if its predecessor will finally be the first to incorporate it.