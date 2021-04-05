Apple Watch prepares notifications for you

By Heather kelly

(CNNMoney) – The Apple Watch is still months away, but developers can start writing apps for the wrist starting today.

Apple released WatchKit note software to developers on Tuesday. This allows developers to create notifications for the Apple Watch for their cell phone, including vibrations and on-screen notifications.

Active alerts are notifications that users can respond to directly from the watch face. Instagram President Kevin Systrom says that Instagram notifications will allow users to view and like a photo or leave a comment with an emoji.

Glances are another type of notification that will only flash on the screen, such as breaking news or reminders. American Airlines is going to show these glimpses of flight times and other travel updates.

Developers cannot yet create apps that run exclusively on the watch, although Apple says it will be allowed in 2015. The watch is expected to hit stores early in the year, so there will be a period of time when the device It will only run Apple applications.

The company already unveiled some apps when it introduced the watch in September, such as a new messaging app that lets you communicate with doodles, vibrations, and heartbeats.