Apple Watch launches straps and spheres inspired by the flags of 22 nations

On the occasion of the celebration of Euro 2020, the Copa América 2021 and the imminent Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021, Apple has announced the arrival of 22 new Apple Watch straps and dial backgrounds, inspired by country flags such as Spain, Germany, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, or the United States, among others.

Available for Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch SE, and all later models, we will have two models of belts for both 40mm and 44mm sizes. With soft, breathable and lightweight finishes, these straps are made from a double-layer nylon fabric with dense loops on the skin side that provide soft cushioning while allowing moisture to escape, and a velcro closure for quick and easy adjustment.

Also, while the company will only sell the strap, it will come with an App Clip functionality, enabling us to download the corresponding Apple Watch Face background matching. Although this does not mean that we are limited to only having one of these covers, since we can also download them from Apple’s own website. In addition, thanks to the Face Sharing function we can also share and send our watch faces to any Apple Watch user, thus being able to access the complete collection.

Availability and price

Currently we can already find the Sport Loop bands of this International Collection, available exclusively through Apple, under a unit price of 49 euros for both sizes. So, although for the moment Apple has not confirmed anything officially, it would not be surprising if we see a greater expansion of models with the flags of other countries in the coming weeks.