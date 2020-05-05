         Apple Watch diagnoses cardiac ischemia in 80-year-old woman who was not detected in hospital

Over the years, the usefulness of the ECG on the Apple Watch proves even more valuable. A case occurred at the University Medical Center in Mainz, Germany, provides yet another reason in favor of the apple clock. Thanks to the device, detect coronary ischemia in an 80-year-old woman. Most surprisingly, a test in the hospital failed to identify the problem.

An overlooked coronary ischemia

An 80-year-old woman with a working history as an engineer presented typical symptoms of CCS class III angina in our chest pain unit. […] The initial 12-lead ECG revealed no sign of ischemia.

The European Heart Journal (via .) thus starts the case of this old woman. A 12-lead electrocardiogram It is the usual test to measure the electrical activity of the heart. To do this, ten electrodes are placed around the body in a certain way.

Results of the test carried out with an Apple Watch, which shows angina in the lower left part.

Performing this test requires a conventional electrocardiograph that is located in a “cart.” The system records the results, displays them on a screen and prints for consultation. It is a test that requires “hunting” the anomaly in the heart at the time the heart is being monitored. Therefore, it is very possible that it will be overlooked if it does not manifest itself in those moments.

The Apple Watch user showed doctors the results made through the ECG of her watch, performed when noticed a series of ectopic heartbeats. It was with these tests that they detected evidence of the patient’s ischemia.

A coronary stent for discharge the next day

As reported in this publication, the patient went to the catheterization laboratory where a stent was placed in the coronary artery. According to the Quirón hospital, the stents are:

Metal prostheses (chrome-cobalt, platinum) that are shaped like a cylindrical metal mesh and are mounted on a balloon that, when inflated at the level of coronary obstruction, restores the diameter of the artery and normalizes blood circulation.

The European Heart Journal assures that “the development of new intelligent technologies pave the way for new forms of diagnosis”. For this institution, the Apple Watch not only serves to detect atrial fibrillation that Apple is officially promoting, it can also detect myocardial ischemia. This is not the first time that a user gets detect abnormalities in your heart thanks to Apple Watch. Since Series 4 and now with Apple Watch Series 5, we have seen numerous cases.

Just over a year ago, Stanford University published a paper on the detection of atrial fibrillation of the clock. Soon after, a user “skeptical” about the reliability of the watch discovered that he had this condition. But the chances of abnormality detection doesn’t come down to a-fib, but other heart conditions can also be detected, even benign ones.

The Apple Watch killer app has long been saving your life thanks to its variety of sensors that monitor health

Other evidence indicates that it is up to a 12-lead hospital ECG. What stands out most about this function is that it can be done in 30 seconds anywhere in the world, without requiring going to a hospital and stay “tied” to an EKG.

Apple currently only officially detects signs of atrial fibrillation. The other diseases are not indicated after performing a test, but they can be shown to a doctor through export in PDF format.

