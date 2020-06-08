Apple Watch has once again played an important role in a critical situation. This time, a man fainted and passed out, after which the watch sent a notice to the emergency services. The device allowed various teams to come to his aid, which ended up having a happy ending.

A fade detected thanks to Apple Watch

On April 23, the Chandler Police Communications Center [Arizona] He received a call from a computerized voice indicating that an Apple Watch user had fallen and was not responding.

In KTAR (via .) they tell us this story of a user who lost consciousness. Her Apple Watch detected the fall and ended up calling the emergency services. The call gave the exact details of the location of this man, without giving more details about it.

Police officers and the fire department came to the scene, who quickly found the user. According to the team’s supervisor, Adriana Cacciola, this person “did not know that help was on the way until we got there.” From their team they affirm that this type of technology “could save a person’s life” by being able to help even when the victim cannot warn to emergency teams.

As Apple Watch has added new health and detection features, the cases where it has played a major role have not stopped arising. Fall detection helped a couple who fell down a ravine, the emergency call saved a girl from sexual assault, and her heart sensor found a heart problem. All of them are some examples of cases that have happened in recent months.

Fall detection is present in the Apple Watch Series 4 and Apple Watch Series 5. They are activated by default in users over 65, while the rest we must activate it in the settings.

Share

Apple Watch calls for emergencies after user vanishes in Arizona