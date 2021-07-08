Apple Watch and Fitbit are able to detect the long-term sequelae of COVID-19, according to a study

Different studies suggest that the Apple Watch and other smart watches are capable of detecting symptoms related to COVID-19. Apple is also investigating whether the sensors and capabilities of its smartwatch can detect symptoms associated with the coronavirus. Now, a new preliminary study unveiled by the New York Times shows that both Apple watches, FitBit, among others, They can detect and monitor the long-term sequelae caused by the virus.

The research study “Digital Engagement and Tracking for Early Control and Treatment” (DETECT) monitored, through the MyDataHelps app, more than 37,000 people who used an Apple Watch, Fitbit and watches from other manufacturers, in a period of about 5 months. 875 of the participants showed signs of respiratory diseases. After undergoing a test, 234 of them tested positive for COVID-19.

The researchers found that the heart rate of patients with a positive COVID-19 result decreased approximately 9 days after they began to report symptoms. After passing the disease, heart rate rose for several months. According to the study, it took people an average of 79 days to return to a resting heart rate. Participants who showed signs of respiratory disease, but tested negative on the diagnostic test, did not get these results.

“We found a prolonged physiological impact of COVID-19 infection, lasting approximately 2 to 3 months, on average,” the report details. The study also highlights that physical activity and sleep levels also took time to return to normal in those patients who tested positive for coronavirus, compared to those with respiratory problems.

Could Apple Watch and other smartwatches detect persistent COVID symptoms?

The report therefore suggests that it is possible to detect symptoms of persistent COVID with the help of smart watches. However, the researchers say that “comparing long-term behavioral and physiological changes” takes more time. They leave the door open to other studies in the future.

Months ago, the same researchers discovered that Apple and Fitbit watches could detect COVID-19 caseseven before symptoms started to appear. Manufacturers also include functions that can help check your health. For example, blood oxygen meters or body temperature sensors.

