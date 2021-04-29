Apple warns chip shortage will affect iPad and Mac

The chip shortage is a reality that affects more and more companies. Apple has managed to deal with the problem during the second quarter of 2021 (January, February and March), but the firm warns that the third quarter will be more complicated. Supply restrictions will affect the iPad and Mac supply chain.

In the announcement of the financial results, Apple CEO Tim Cook explained that the company has tried its best to fulfill the orders, despite industry-wide chip shortages and record demand for iPads and Macs.

“We had no shortage of component supply in the second quarter. You end up collapsing all your shocks and offsets. This happens throughout the supply chain, but it allows us to go ahead of what we expected to sell when we entered the quarter. Tim Cook, Apple CEO

While Apple has reported record earnings for the second quarter of 2021, it expects the supply shortage to negatively affect third-quarter results. Forecast sales of $ 3 billion to $ 4 billion less due to supply problems.

Apple’s supply problem is in the ‘legacy nodes’

Cook, in a virtual meeting with the shareholders, mentioned that one of the main drawbacks is in the “legacy nodes”. These use “older” manufacturing processes, compared to Apple Silicon high-performance chips.

While the Apple CEO does not specify which components they expect to be in short supply, “legacy nodes” may be some of the chips that make the screen work, are used to manage power, decode the audio or control the Wi-Fi and 5G communication antennas.

“Most of our problem is licensing those legacy nodes, there are a lot of different people not just in the same industry, but in other industries that are using legacy nodes,” says Cook.

While Apple designs its products in California, its production line depends, to a greater or lesser extent, on external suppliers. These include long-standing chip supplier TSMC and various assemblers such as Foxconn Technology Group, Compal Electronics Inc., Pegatron Corp., and Wistron Corp.

This situation occurs amid the arrival of new versions of iMac and iPad Pro. Pre-orders for these products will begin on April 30, and while no detailed information on availability has been provided, deliveries are expected to begin in the second half of May.

