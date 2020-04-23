(Bloomberg) – Apple Inc. plans to start selling Mac computers with its own core processors for next year, based on designs that helped popularize the iPhone and iPad, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant is working on three of its own Mac processors, known as ‘systems on a chip,’ based on the A14 that the next iPhone will carry. The first of these will be much faster than the processors on the iPhone and iPad, people said.

Apple is preparing to launch at least one Mac with its own chip next year, according to people. But the multi-chip development initiative, codenamed Kalamata, suggests the company will transfer more of its Mac line from its current vendor, Intel Corp.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Apple’s partner for iPhone and iPad processors, will make the new Mac chips, the people said, asking that their identity not be revealed as they are plans for private products. The components will be based on a 5-nanometer production technique, the same size that Apple will use in the upcoming iPhones and iPad Pros, one of the people said. An Apple spokesman declined to comment, as did spokespersons for Intel and TSMC.

Apple is designing more of its own chips to gain more control over the performance of its devices and set them apart from rivals. Integrating the same underlying technology into Mac, iPhone, and iPad should make it easier for Apple to unify its app ecosystem and update its computers more frequently. The move would also reduce dependence on Intel, which has struggled to maintain annual performance increases it has offered in the past.

Apple’s current mobile device chips have multiple processing units, or cores, that handle different types of tasks. The new iPad Pro has four cores for intensive performance tasks and another four for low-power operations to preserve battery life.

The first Mac processors will have eight high-performance cores, codenamed Firestorm, and at least four energy-efficient cores, known internally as Icestorm. Apple is exploring Mac processors with more than 12 cores in the future, the people said.

Like Qualcomm Inc. and the rest of the mobile semiconductor industry, Apple designs the smartphone chips powered by Arm Inc., owned by SoftBank Group Corp. These components often use less power than Intel devices. But in recent years, Arm customers have tried to make processors that are also more powerful.

The move away from Intel is complex and requires close collaboration between Apple’s software, hardware, and component supply teams. Given the current telecommuting measures and disruptions in the Asia-based company’s coronavirus supply chain, the move could be delayed, the people said.

Original Note: Apple Aims to Sell Macs With Its Own Chips Starting in 2021

