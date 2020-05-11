It is the mantra of all investors and it applies to many more fields: do you want to reduce risks? Well diversify. And that is what Apple has been doing with the manufacture of its products, but it seems that it is considering taking a huge leap in this regard. moving a fifth of its total iPhone production from China to India.

The news comes from the India Economic Times and has been reflected in several Anglo-Saxon media: in Cupertino they would have been holding high-level meetings between Apple managers with members of the Indian government in order to find a win-win situation that allows $ 40 billion in revenue move to the country.

The business is simple: India gives incentives to Apple to make the effort to make that huge move, and Apple manages to decentralize part of the production of the iPhone so that it does not have to depend so much on a country. From MacRumors provide the figure for iPhone production income in China to compare: $ 220 billion.

$ 334 million more invested in producing Mini LED displays in Taiwan

Another data is released by the Economic Daily News and reflected by AppleInsider: Apple would be helping with opening a new factory in Taiwan to produce Mini LED and micro LED screens on the island. It would be a move prior to the explosion that those screens will have in 2021 on the company’s future devices.

Total investment in the complex would be $ 334 million, with the Taiwanese government having approved the operation in February. A little while ago we saw how Samsung was also preparing to manufacture those panels in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic may have altered those plans.

If there are no unforeseen events, 2021 may be the year that Apple could start transition all displays of your products from LCD and OLED to Mini LED and / or microLED. Interestingly, the first device to do so would be the first OLED display device in Apple’s history: the Apple Watch.

