The second beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.5 is now available to all developers who are part of the Apple testing program. With this version, the Cupertino firm brings a novelty that aims to charge computers battery intelligently, to optimize its useful life.

According to the trial release notes, the feature is called ‘Battery Health Management’, and will be activated by default on compatible MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. According to Apple, the feature will be available on notebooks with Thunderbolt 3 ports, and users can disable it whenever they want.

A feature that improves battery life

Battery Health Management is a feature that is designed to extend the overall lifespan of a laptop by reducing the rate of chemical aging. To do this, macOS Catalina will analyze the battery temperature over time and the laptop’s charging pattern.

Even, in some cases, the operating system will preserve battery status by not charging a MacBook at full capacityThis can reduce the life of the battery. When using a Mac while it is plugged in, and its battery remains at 100%, the Battery Status Management feature will activate and stop for a full charge.

This is not the first time that the company uses such technology. Apple has been using the Battery Health Management features on its iPhones for years. For now, this feature will hit the Macs of developers who are testing macOS Catalina beta 10.15.5, but It will reach all users as soon as this update is officially released.

