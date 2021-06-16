Apple wanted to create its own clinics that used the data from the Apple Watch

Health is one of the most important areas for Apple. Proof of this are the numerous functions of the Apple Watch and the rest of the brand’s devices, such as the iPhone. But the Cupertino firm’s plans go beyond adding a handful of features to its devices. The Wall Street Journal has revealed that the company was working on a project to create its own primary care clinics.

This idea began in 2016. The initial plan was to establish a primary care medical service, with health personnel hired by Apple and its own clinics that offered diagnostics through the information provided by users’ iPhone and Apple Watch. Sources close to the project mention that the company spent months researching how iPhone health data could be used for health care. They concluded that their own health system would be the best option.

One year after the initial idea, in 2017, Apple began testing employee clinics near Apple Park. The objective was to create test centers for this health service, which would function as a subscription plan and offer face-to-face or virtual medical assistance, as well as health monitoring through the company’s devices.

The Apple project, “stalled” due to concerns of some employees

Despite Apple’s interesting idea to create its own clinics that make the most of Apple Watch diagnostics, the company seems to have paused the project due to the concern of some employees when raising internal questions about the integrity of the health data obtained through the different tests. According to the source, the grumpy responses from project leader Dr. Desai suggested that such inquiries were unwelcome, causing one of the managers to leave the company.

One of the tests of the project consisted of an app that allowed chatting with medical personnel. The app, available to Apple staff, had a low number of registrations. Some employees doubted the inaccuracy of the results obtained through the app and how the data and analysis were treated.

Apple appears to have diverted its health plans to integrate new related functions into Apple Watch and other brand products. The brand’s new smart watches incorporate, in addition to the electrocardiogram, a blood oxygen (SpO2) meter. According to the latest leaks, future Apple Watches will include a temperature sensor and glucose scanner.

