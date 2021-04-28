Apple wanted to bring Adobe Flash to iOS, but the results were terrible

Adobe Flash was never available on the iPhone. Although it was a very popular multimedia technology, Apple believed that the future was in HTML5. The absence of this software became more noticeable with the introduction of the iPad in 2010, a device designed for content consumption.

The Cupertino company co-founder Steve Jobs said in a letter that It was a format created for the era of PCs, but one that “fell short” in the era of mobile devices.. The years passed and time proved Apple right, but little else we learned about the company’s internal position in relation to Flash.

Now, the legal battle between Apple and Epic shows us the situation from a new perspective, unknown until now. According to 9to5Mac, Apple tried implement Adobe Flash on iOSHowever, they ended up giving up due to the “disgraceful” results.

Forstall revealed the truth about Apple and Adobe Flash

Former iOS Chief Designer Scott Forstall

Asked about platform integration, former iOS chief designer Scott Forstall, admitted that Apple worked with Adobe to get Flash to work on iOS and listed the issues that prevented the software from finally reaching their mobile devices.

«We do not include Flash. We tried to get Flash to work. We help Adobe. We were definitely interested. Again, I thought if we could help make it work, it might be great. Flash has been a problem because the way it connects to systems has been a virus nightmare on Windows, even on the Mac. And when we launched it on iOS, the performance was just abysmal and embarrassing. It could never become something that was an added value for the consumer. Former iOS Chief Designer Scott Forstall

Apple, on the other hand, did allow the use of Flash on its computers. Adobe ended support for this software on December 31, 2020. Therefore, it was recommended to uninstall it for compatibility and security reasons.

After being declared obsolete, Adobe Flash stopped working on all platforms in January 2021. What was one of the most important Internet technologies has disappeared and now reigns over the Internet, HTML5.

