Apple waiting tomorrow for its “Spring Loaded” and recommendations

Apple always has an ace up its sleeve. And we are talking about the company that invented the iPhone, iPad, iPod and iMac among others. A universe within technological products that has its own fan club. I think there is little more to add to this, since we are talking about a universe parallel to that of smartphones, tablets or laptops. But never forget that this is a business.

This “Spring loaded” is not about, at least on paper, the great event of the year, but it will present its novelties, in its entire range of products that as always will open the way to those of other brands and we will see how its followers but also its critics pick it up, that it has them.

In addition, there is speculation with some possible hit of the brand “Steve Jobs” as news, which we have not had since last December, about the iCar in a future market of stratospheric dimensions, for electric cars and especially for autonomous vehicles. Something that, let’s not forget, far exceeds the universe of gadgets and technological products.

But at the moment nothing is known about the event. In case you sign up and want to follow it on streaming, in Spain the presentation, virtually as it could not be otherwise, starting at seven in the afternoon on Tuesday. Then the market will have time to analyze it. Apple’s You Tube address: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JdBYVNuky1M

A market, which in the case of Apple only awaits news and its next results. Because at the moment the value only moves laterally between the record of the indicators that have left it behind on all sides. The best way to see it is in a comparison of its annual evolution.

Apple quote

Source: WSJ

Here we see how the value so far this year only rises a tiny 1.11% (blue), with just 0.88% advances in the last week. More appreciable were the monthly, quarterly and semi-annual gains that reached 6.84%, 5.52% and 12.72% respectively for the value. While so far this year the Nasdaq Composite (green) advances 9.03%, the S&P 500 (purple) 11.43% while the Dow Jones (beige) is revalued by 11.74%.

Read more

Regarding recommendations on the value the market consensus, The Wall Street Journal marks buy in 25 of the 42 analysts that follow the value and its average price objective is placed in 151.09 dollars a share with a potential for Apple of almost 13%. From MarketBeat, the consensus is to buy for 27 of the 37 that are pronounced on the value, but with just an upward journey of 2.12% since its average PO reaches 137.01 dollars the title. From TipRanks the valuation is of strong purchase, with 20 of the 25 betting on it and its target price rises 14.53% to $ 153.65. Of course, in all cases there are sales advice for the value.

Apple price target

Source: TipRanks

According to our premium indicators, Apple, in bullish mode, obtains a total score improvement by two out of 8 total points out of the possible 10. With an upward trend in the medium and long term, total slow and fast positive momentum and increasing long-term business volume. On the negative side, we find the volume in the medium term that is decreasing and the range of amplitude, the volatility of the value, that in the medium and long term is increasing.

Apple premium analysis

If you want to know the most bullish values ​​of the stock market, register for free in Investment Strategies.