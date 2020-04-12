The Mac mini is a desktop computer made by Apple, and an alternative to the all-in-one iMac. Located below the performance range of iMac Pro and Mac Pro, the Mac Mini is ideal for small spaces and as portable as the classic MacBook. In fact it uses many components of a laptop to achieve its compact size. And just connect a keyboard and a screen to make it a ‘desktop’ computer.

New Mac Mini

More veteran than it seems, the first model was presented in January 2005, no less than 15 years ago, using PowerPC G4 processors. Today, after the presentation of its new MacBook Air and the new iPad Pro, Apple has completed the triumvirate of new devices with the new Mac Mini, whose most notable novelty is the doubling of its storage space.

Made in 100% recycled aluminum, and whether used as desktop computer, center of music and movie storage for the family, or scode compilation ervidor for Xcode, now the standard configurations offer double the capacity. And these are your official prices of the new models

– Mac Mini with 256 GB of stock storage: 929 euros

– Mac Mini with 512 GB Storage series: 1,279 euros