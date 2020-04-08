         Apple updates Clips with trackpad support and new stickers

Apple has updated its Video Clips app, available for iPhone and iPad. In this update the application adapts to the novelties of iPadOS 13.4, with the support for mouse or trackpad, and add several new stickers.

Regular updates to keep the app up to date

The Clips app is focused on creating short videos, with effects, with stickers and with annotations to bring out all our creativity. At a conceptual level, the app allows us to record several video shots to generate a kind of “video of videos”, very useful for capturing specific moments or memories.

Beyond the mouse or trackpad support in the update, Apple has added the option to duplicate to create a copy of the clip with its effects, a new spring-themed poster and new Mickey and Minnie Mouse stickers. The full list of what’s new in this version is as follows:

Use Clips on an iPad with a mouse, trackpad, or Bluetooth keyboard to create videos in a different way (requires iPadOS 13.4).

Use the Duplicate button to instantly create a copy of a clip with all its effects.

Press the Split button to split any clip into two, then create fun animations by applying stickers and filters to each new clip.

Give your video the look of an ’80s arcade game with updated 8-bit stickers and the new “Game Over” poster.

Celebrate the flower season with the Spring poster.

Choose from 11 new Mickey and Minnie Mouse stickers, each with their own expressive animation.

Performance and stability improvements.

These small improvements and updates, without being anything of the other world, keep the app up to date and, above all, reveal that for Apple it is a project of relative importance. Something that also indicates the presence of the app in several sessions of Today at Apple and the advertising that was dedicated to it at its launch.

