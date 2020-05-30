The exhibition, from the Museum of Modern Art of Bogotá (MAMBO) and Apple, collects images of cities such as New York and Mexico City taken with the iPhone camera

Desert highways, isolated monuments and sprouts of vegetation. The coronavirus quarantine has allowed cities to be seen in a completely different way, that several Latin American photographers have portrayed for the digital exhibition “Sleeping Cities”.

The exhibition, from the Museum of Modern Art of Bogotá (MAMBO) and Apple, collects images of cities such as New York and Mexico City taken with the iPhone camera that give another perspective of concrete, stone, nature and human presence.

Know everything about the #CiudadesDurmientes exhibition here -> https://t.co/xl96s6fIq3

Photo by: @oyuelaphoto #shotoniphone #MAMBOParaTodos #MuseumWeek #Museos #Museo #Arte #Colombia #ElMAMBOdeVozAVoz #AtHome pic.twitter.com/x4pKBZIdVf – Museum of Modern Art of Bogotá (@_mambogota) May 28, 2020

“The city became a model”, describes the filmmaker and photographer Alberto Ferreras, one of the exhibition’s members, about his tour of New.

The metropolis, one of the most affected by the pandemic, was emptied completely allowing to portray scenes that until then were unimaginable like completely deserted Times Square, Wall Street restaurants without entrepreneurs or Central Park with just a couple of walkers.

Over the next few weeks, the MAMBO website will be sharing new snapshots.

For now, the huge lonely flag on the Zocalo in Mexico City, the soulless streets of New York and an empty Historic Center of Bogotá star in the start of the virtual exhibition.

It may interest you:

Pablo Escobar’s brother sues Apple for alleged hacking of his iPhone X

iOS already allows you to unlock the iPhone by wearing a mouthpiece

You dropped your iPhone 8 months ago in a river; recently found it and found that it still works

.