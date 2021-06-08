Apple TV + unveils a preview of its programming for summer 2021 (and beyond)

Today Apple has offered a first look at the new series and original films that will be released worldwide starting this summer on Apple TV +, undoubtedly the streaming platform that takes care of the most and best of a catalog exclusively supported by productions. original and exclusive.

The new trailer includes never-before-seen footage from the long-awaited Apple original series “Foundation”, “Invasion”, “The Shrink Next Door”, “Schmigadoon!” and “Mr. Corman,” as well as the second seasons of “The Morning Show,” “Ted Lasso,” “See,” and “Truth Be Told,” all of which will premiere in 2021.

Click here to see it on YouTube. This and other trilers you can find on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section Movie trailers and videos of the web.

