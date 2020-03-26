Apple TV + has reduced the quality of its streaming service in Europe. In this way, it has joined the efforts requested by the European Union to help alleviate the tension in broadband networks due to the large number of people working at home due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), reported . .

The Cupertino company’s streaming service has followed the measure already taken by Netflix and YouTube after the European Union asked these companies to reduce the quality of reproduction of their services to avoid a possible collapse of the internet on the continent and help the proper functioning of network infrastructures.

The reduction in video quality on Apple TV + is very noticeable, notes ., particularly on large television screens. “The resolutions are as low as 670 pixels high,” adds the specialized medium.

For its part, Netflix has reduced the quality of the reproduction of its entire catalog in Europe by 25% for 30 days, while YouTube has temporarily changed all traffic in the EU to the standard definition by default. Nevertheless, it is unclear how long Apple plans to maintain this reduction in playback quality of your streaming service.

