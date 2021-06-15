Apple TV + reduces its free trial period to three months

Since its launch, Apple TV + has been free. At least for the majority of users who have purchased an Apple product subject to the promotion. The company offered a free year when buying an iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV. And those who activated it at launch have enjoyed a year and a half of promotion which ends this June.

This promotion with the purchase of a product, however it will change soon Apple will stop offering the free year of Apple TV + when you buy one of its devices subject to promotion. It will be from June 30, the date on which the extended free year for the first users ends.

From that day on, everyone who purchases an Apple product subject to promotion will have free access to Apple TV +, but only for three months and not a year. A change in conditions that is already reflected on the service website.

Apple shortens Apple TV + trial period when buying a new device

Manzana

However, all those who buy an Apple device that falls within the promotion will continue to receive the year for free, as long as they activate it before June 30. It is, perhaps, the last chance, in this 15 days that remain until the end of the month, to have a full year of free TV +.

And is that with the arrival of much more content than ever, Apple TV + is one of the most interesting value propositions on the scene. All original content and for which a barrage of new releases is expected.

The second season of The Morning Show, See or Ted Lasso are some of the big names that will soon arrive at the service. However, films like Palmer or Cherry, with Tom Holland, are undoubtedly two highly acclaimed added values.

So now you know, if you have bought a new Apple device do not forget to activate the free year of Apple TV + before June 30, since, otherwise, you will only have three months, insufficient to see the complete catalog, which has already grown in quality and quantity.

Read this too …