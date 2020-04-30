They have forever changed the way they consume content, and they have shown the general public what it is to choose the content they want to see, and not depend on what a programmer wants them to see. This freedom is what has allowed the rapid rise of VOD platforms such as Netflix or HBO, which have changed the landscape. But the game has proven to give benefits, and the streaming TV scene is full of competitors such as Amazon Prime Video, Movistar +, the sports DAZN, Hulu or the future Disney +, to which we must add a new one today: Apple TV Plus.

Apple’s Netflix

In a lavish event in announcements such as their March 2019 Keynote, in which we have seen the Apple News + or the Apple Arcade streaming gaming service, those from Cupertino have finished announcing Apple TV today+, a proprietary streaming VOD content platform that “It will give access to movies, series and documentaries from the brightest minds in film and television around the world.”

Apple TV + will offer poriginal productions from artists like the presenter Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Aniston, and Reese Witherspoon (who have been with Steve Carrell presenting content at the event), Octavia Spencer, J. J. Abrams, Jason Momoa (which comes straight from the blockbuster Aquaman), M. Night Shyamalan (other than with Glass has succeeded) and Jon M. Chu, among others. Subscribers will be able to discover original and fascinating content, with “exciting stories and unforgettable characters. A la carte, without ads and directly from the Apple TV app. “

The new Apple TV

In addition, Apple has presented the new Apple TV app and Apple TV channels, available in may 2019. The new Apple TV app brings together the different ways of seeing and discovering movies, series, sports, news and other content in a single app for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, Smart TVs and streaming devices. By subscribing, users will be able to enjoy new Apple TV channels — paying only for the services they want, such as HBO, SHOWTIME and Starz– à la carte, with or without connection. They can also watch sports, news and cable or satellite channels, and buy or rent iTunes movies and series, all from the new custom Apple TV app.

Starting in May, customers will be able to subscribe to Apple TV channels they want and see them directly on the Apple TV app, without the need for apps or additional accounts or passwords. In addition to the content of services as popular as HBO, Starz, SHOWTIME, CBS All Access, Smithsonian Channel, EPIX, Tastemade or Noggin, Apple TV channels will include new services such as MTV Hits and others that will be incorporated worldwide.

Contents, Subscriptions and Availability

The new Apple TV app “learns from the interests of the user to offer them a personalized experience in all their apps and services”, recommending movies and series from more than 150 streaming apps such as Amazon Prime and Hulu, and pay TV services such as Canal +, Charter Spectrum, DIRECTV NOW or PlayStation Vue (Altice’s Optimum and Suddenlink will be added at the end of the year). So it seems that it will implement Artificial Intelligence and algorithms that will study the choices that the user makes.

In addition, from the Apple TV app you can buy or rent movies and series choosing from the hundreds of thousands that are currently available in the iTunes Store catalog. As for the Prices and service availability will be announced sometime “this fall.” The new Apple TV app reaches the iPhone, iPad and Apple TV in May for customers in over 100 countries as a free software update, and to Mac this fall.

With the Family feature, users can share a subscription to Apple TV + and Apple TV channels. The Apple TV app will be available on Samsung smart TVs this spring, and later on the Amazon Fire TV, LG, Roku, Sony and VIZIO platforms. At the end of the year, customers who have a VIZIO, Samsung, LG or Sony AirPlay 2 compatible smart TV will be able to watch videos and other content directly from their iPhone or iPad.