Apple TV + Foundation finally has a release month

Without a doubt, the premiere of Apple TV + Foundation It is one of the most anticipated events by fans of the series for the second half of the year. And it is not for less, because we are talking about the adaptation of the novels of Isaac asimov. It had been several months since Apple offered details about its production, and now they have again broken the silence to reveal more information about the premiere.

In an email sent to subscribers that MacRumors collects, those from Cupertino reported that Foundation to premiere exclusively on Apple TV + in September. At the moment, yes, they still have not specified the exact day. Another series that will arrive the same month is The Problem With Jon Stewart, a program hosted by Jon Stewart in which he will talk about local current affairs – from the United States.

If you had the opportunity to read the novels of Isaac Asimov, surely you do not need us to describe the narrative. Otherwise, the short synopsis provided by Apple will give you an idea of ​​the series: “Foundation tells the story of a band of exiles and their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire” . Does the latter sound familiar? Well then Foundation inspired George Lucas to make Star Wars.

Apple TV + Foundation has a luxurious cast

Like other Apple TV + original productions, Foundation boasts a luxurious cast: Jared Harris (Hari Seldon), Lee Pace (Brother Day, Emperor of the Galaxy), Lou Llobell (Gaal Dornik), Leah Harvey (Salvor Hardin), Laura Birn (Eto Demerzel), Terrence Mann (Brother Dusk) and Cassian Bilton (Brother Dawn), among others. Eye Jared Harris is one of the most recognized actors in recent years. You may remember him for his excellent performance on HBO’s Chernobyl.

Foundation of Apple TV + will be the responsibility of the producer Skydance Television. Among its series history we can find, for example, Altered Carbon, a content that was unfortunately canceled on Netflix. The adapted script was the responsibility of David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman, while the executive production is conformed by Robyn Asimov, David S. Goyer, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross.

Also in Ezanime.net