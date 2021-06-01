Apple TV app now available

After a long time of waiting, The Apple TV app is finally available on the Nvidia Shield TV, the streaming device from the GPU giant. Thus, Nvidia Shield TV owners will be able to access Apple TV + ‘s attractive library of movies and series, as well as enjoy content purchased – or rented – through Apple’s digital distribution platform.

It should be mentioned, however, that while the Apple TV app begins its rollout today on the Nvidia Shield TV, you may not see it available yet. Be patient, surely you can download it throughout the day.

Another important point to keep in mind is that both the Apple TV application and the Nvidia Shield TV offer support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Consequently, you can improve your visual and sound experience. Be careful, the Shield TV can also scale content from Full HD to 4K thanks to artificial intelligence.

When it comes to smart functions, it will be possible to use Google Assistant —With the command “Hey Google” – to control playback on Apple TV. Yes, you read that right. This thanks to the excellent integration between the virtual assistant and the Nvidia hardware.

Nvidia Shield TV expands its platform offering

In the Santa Clara company they recognize the quality of Apple’s original productions, they even recommend series like Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, For All Mankind and Servant; while in the field of films they do the same with Greyhound, Palmer and Wolfwalker. In addition to the offer of content on demand, we must not forget that the Apple TV application also provides access to channels like AMC +, Paramount + and Starz. Therefore, you can turn it into a kind of multimedia hub.

From Nvidia they emphasize that the arrival of Apple TV represents an important step for their device, as they are expanding the offer of content that can be enjoyed on the Nvidia Shield TV. Although it is not the most popular streaming hardware on the market, it does is one of the most complete. And it is that beyond movies and series, the Nvidia Shield TV also allows you to play video games thanks to the Cloud Gaming technology of Nvidia GeForce Now.

